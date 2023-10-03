C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,478,790,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VOO stock opened at $392.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.