Farmers Trust Co. Takes Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Price Performance

Premier Financial stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Premier Financial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $31,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFC

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.