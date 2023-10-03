Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,128 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

Starbucks stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.78. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.