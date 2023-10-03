Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.
Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wabash National to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.
Wabash National Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE WNC opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $987.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after buying an additional 712,620 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,370,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,785,000 after purchasing an additional 384,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Wabash National Company Profile
Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.
