Helios Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.

Helios Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Helios Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.03 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.14 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 92.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

