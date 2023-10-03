XOMA Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:XOMAO)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.
XOMA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XOMAO opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. XOMA has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $25.37.
XOMA Company Profile
