Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0552 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This is a boost from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Orbia Advance stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

