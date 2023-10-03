Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0552 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This is a boost from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
Shares of Orbia Advance stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.
About Orbia Advance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orbia Advance
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 5 Economic Trends That Will Drive The Market In Q4
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- This Is One of the Top-Rated and Most-Upgraded Stocks
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 3 Drone Stocks That Can Lift Your Portfolio Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.