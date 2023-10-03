Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 72.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

View Our Latest Report on MAIN

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.