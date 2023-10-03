Caledonia Mining Co. Plc Announces Dividend of $0.14 (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CMCL stock opened at GBX 830 ($10.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 840.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,011.36. The company has a market capitalization of £159.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3,500.00 and a beta of 0.81. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 760 ($9.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,380 ($16.68).

In other news, insider Johan Holtzhausen bought 1,200 shares of Caledonia Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 795 ($9.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,540 ($11,531.49). 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

