London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
London City Equities Stock Performance
About London City Equities
London City Equities Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. London City Equities Limited was founded in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
