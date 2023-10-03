London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

London City Equities Stock Performance

About London City Equities

(Get Free Report)

London City Equities Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. London City Equities Limited was founded in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London City Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London City Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.