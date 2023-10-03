WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from WAM Microcap’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

WAM Microcap Price Performance

About WAM Microcap

WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.

