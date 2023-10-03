Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1261 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSET opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. Principal Quality ETF has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $58.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

Institutional Trading of Principal Quality ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSET. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 36,340.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period.

About Principal Quality ETF

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

