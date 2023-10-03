JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I stock opened at GBX 296.62 ($3.59) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I has a 52-week low of GBX 296.62 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 347 ($4.19). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 310.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 312.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. The company has a market capitalization of £161.69 million, a P/E ratio of -149.75 and a beta of 0.58.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 5 Economic Trends That Will Drive The Market In Q4
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- This Is One of the Top-Rated and Most-Upgraded Stocks
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Drone Stocks That Can Lift Your Portfolio Higher
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.