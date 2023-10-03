JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I stock opened at GBX 296.62 ($3.59) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I has a 52-week low of GBX 296.62 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 347 ($4.19). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 310.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 312.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. The company has a market capitalization of £161.69 million, a P/E ratio of -149.75 and a beta of 0.58.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Company Profile

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

