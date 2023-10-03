Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. to Issue — Dividend of $2.13 (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 2.1322 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to earn $12.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

NYSE:PAC opened at $166.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.98. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $127.09 and a 1-year high of $200.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87. The firm had revenue of $487.62 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 50.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAC

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

