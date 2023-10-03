Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:PSC)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSC opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

