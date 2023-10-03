Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU) Plans GBX 1.60 Dividend

Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Invesco Select UK Equity Stock Performance
Shares of IVPU opened at GBX 155.26 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.88. The company has a market cap of £107.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,541.67. Invesco Select UK Equity has a 1 year low of GBX 141 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 177 ($2.14).
About Invesco Select UK Equity
