AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 20th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $10.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

