LifeMD, Inc. (LFMDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.
LifeMD Price Performance
Shares of LFMDP stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $21.00.
About LifeMD
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LifeMD
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 5 Economic Trends That Will Drive The Market In Q4
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- This Is One of the Top-Rated and Most-Upgraded Stocks
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Drone Stocks That Can Lift Your Portfolio Higher
Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.