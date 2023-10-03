LifeMD, Inc. (LFMDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of LFMDP stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

