Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $171.07 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $171.07 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.98 or 0.06006843 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00033988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026121 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,920,106,201 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,686,207 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

