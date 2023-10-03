C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.