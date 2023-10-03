C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 4,533 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 114,738 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $597,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,677,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

