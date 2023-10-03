CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. CBRE Group has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,650,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 64.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CBRE Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 462.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,045,000 after buying an additional 226,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

