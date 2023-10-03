Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.59.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

