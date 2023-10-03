Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 3.2 %

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 136.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 171,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

