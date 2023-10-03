Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 136.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 171,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

