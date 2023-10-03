Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.40.

NYSE:DY opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

