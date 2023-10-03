Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.77.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of HPP opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $879.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $245.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.