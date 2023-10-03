Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $141.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

ICE has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.48. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock worth $11,223,595. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

