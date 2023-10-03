WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WK Kellogg
WK Kellogg Price Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WK Kellogg
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 5 Economic Trends That Will Drive The Market In Q4
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- This Is One of the Top-Rated and Most-Upgraded Stocks
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 3 Drone Stocks That Can Lift Your Portfolio Higher
Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.