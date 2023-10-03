Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded to Buy at DNB Markets

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.68.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after buying an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

