KeyCorp Trims Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Target Price to $32.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LTHM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC cut their price objective on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.77.

Get Livent alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Livent

Livent Trading Down 5.3 %

Livent stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. Livent has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Livent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Livent by 25.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Livent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.