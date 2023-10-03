Bank of America Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $199.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

NYSE PGR opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.47 and a 200 day moving average of $133.50. Progressive has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

