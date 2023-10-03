Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target Cut to $2.75

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 118.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GROY. Raymond James cut their price target on Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares set a $2.85 price target on Gold Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Gold Royalty from $2.85 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.09.

Shares of GROY stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $181.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 464.40%. Analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 543,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

