Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) PT Lowered to $170.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARCH. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Arch Resources stock opened at $155.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.36. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $175.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.17 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $19.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

