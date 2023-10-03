Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allegro.eu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.
