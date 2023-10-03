Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,965,300 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 2,810,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.1 days.

Filo Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of FLMMF stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. Filo has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

Filo Company Profile

Filo Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

