Wedbush Initiates Coverage on COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance
Shares of CDP opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
COPT Defense Properties Company Profile
