Wedbush Initiates Coverage on COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CDP opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

