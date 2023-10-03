Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Conduent Stock Up 1.4 %

Conduent stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Conduent has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conduent in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Conduent by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Conduent by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,053,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 736,832 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

