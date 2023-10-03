Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 420.78% and a negative net margin of 169.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Focus in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

