Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCI

Insider Activity at Donaldson

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

In related news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.