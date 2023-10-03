Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,100 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 422,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,571.0 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
Shares of BNTGF opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.01. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $82.45.
About Brenntag
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brenntag
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 5 Economic Trends That Will Drive The Market In Q4
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- This Is One of the Top-Rated and Most-Upgraded Stocks
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Drone Stocks That Can Lift Your Portfolio Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.