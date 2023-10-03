Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,100 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 422,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,571.0 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNTGF opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.01. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

