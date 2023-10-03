Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Update

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,752,111 shares in the company, valued at $77,538,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,449. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alphatec by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

