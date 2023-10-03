ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Update

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 11,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:COP opened at $117.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

