Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $37,060.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,739 shares in the company, valued at $152,775.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1,874.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 167,227 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 326,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 117,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Chemung Financial Price Performance
CHMG opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.18.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chemung Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.
Chemung Financial Company Profile
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
