Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $37,060.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,739 shares in the company, valued at $152,775.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1,874.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 167,227 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 326,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 117,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHMG

Chemung Financial Price Performance

CHMG opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.18.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.