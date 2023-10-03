GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Up 8.3% in September

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,800 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 370,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 695,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

NASDAQ GP opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 48.86% and a negative net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

