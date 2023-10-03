Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Now Covered by Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 395,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,600,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 68.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

