EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EGP. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

NYSE:EGP opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.00.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 34,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

