Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

