LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LTC. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LTC Properties

LTC Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.18. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $40.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 472.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.