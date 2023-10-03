AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Now Covered by Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Colliers Securities raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.53.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $168.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

