TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded by Raymond James

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPIC. Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded TPI Composites from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

TPI Composites Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.91. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $381.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.16 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 623.20% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,733.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,820 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 176,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 15.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

